Music by Lullaby Project, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.

press release: Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of songs to share with the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring lullabies written with a local parent as part of Overture’s The Lullaby Project.

The Lullaby Project pairs pregnant women and new mothers and fathers with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies, supporting maternal health, aiding child development, and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Around the world, the project reaches parents in healthcare settings, homeless shelters, high schools, foster care, and correctional facilities. Overture Center is thrilled to offer the Lullaby Project, a national program of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, in partnership with Harambee Village.

Extra fun: Join us between shows from 9 am – 1 pm for fun with MSCR Fit2Go and the Imagination Playground! Check the sign in the Rotunda for the location.

Lullaby Project Diaper Drive: For all parents, diapers are essential, and yet thousands of local parents are struggling to meet that basic need. That’s why Overture Center’s Lullaby Project is collecting diapers for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, southwestern Wisconsin’s largest hunger-relief organization which supports our project partner. Bring in unopened diapers to Kids in the Rotunda during the month of March and we will deliver them to Second Harvest. Thank you for participating in our diaper drive! Together, we can help give all families a happy start!