Stuart Stotts is a musician, songwriter, storyteller and author from Madison. He's been performing around the world since 1986 for students, families and communities of many types. Stuart specializes in audience participation, humor, movement and positive messages.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances. A livestream option will be available once a month. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

Coming back this year, the Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center for the Arts. In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select 9:30 a.m. sessions throughout the season. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Little Om Big Om Yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:30 a.m. before the Oct. 29, Dec. 10, Jan. 21 and April 22 shows.