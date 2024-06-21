Tom Pease & Stuart Stotts

media release: Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts are Wisconsin singers, songwriters, storytellers and family performers who delight in participation, humor, movement and filling the Rotunda with the sounds of families singing together. For over 30 years, they have performed in schools, festivals, libraries and anywhere people gather to share songs. They have released several beloved recordings, including "Celebrate," "Everybody Started Out Small" and, their newest, "Pass It on Down, Volume 1." Although Stuart and Tom mostly work as solo artists, they are always happy to get the chance to share a stage and get things moving with their audience.

This performance is part of Make Music Madison.

Kids in the Rotunda Summer Sessions Series runs May 4 - August 10!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises six unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!