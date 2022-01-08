ONLINE: Kids in the Rotunda

press release: Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts are Wisconsin singers, songwriters, storytellers and family performers who delight in participation, humor, movement and filling the Rotunda with the sounds of families singing together. For over 30 years, they have performed in schools, festivals, libraries and anywhere people gather to share songs. They have released several beloved recordings, including "Celebrate," "Everybody Started Out Small" and, their newest, "Pass It on Down, Volume 1." Although Stuart and Tom mostly work as solo artists, they are always happy to get the chance to share a stage and get things moving with their audience.

Free virtual 45-minute performances at 9:30am and 1pm. https://www.facebook. com/events/5139489202745435/