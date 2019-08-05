press release: LGBTQ Spouse/Partner Loss Group supports anyone who identifies as being a part of the LGBTQ community and is grieving the death of their life partner. It meets Wednesdays, August 21 through September 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Interested participants are asked to pre-register by August 5 by calling (608) 327-7118.