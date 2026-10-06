media release: Local adults living in Wisconsin who are grieving can find hope and healing with the help of grief support specialists at Agrace.

In November, Agrace is offering various support groups, including a six-week grief support group for LGBTQ+ adults who have experienced the death of a spouse or partner. The LGBTQ+ Spouse/Partner Loss Group meets virtually on Wednesdays, November 11 through December 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., via Zoom.

This group provides a safe and supportive space for LGBTQ+ individuals to share their grief, connect with others who understand, and begin to heal. It is most appropriate for those who are at least two months past the loss of their partner or spouse.

The cost to attend is $120 for the full six-week series. There is no fee if the participant’s loved one received care from Agrace Hospice Care in the past 12 months. Fees can be lowered or waived if needed.

In addition to group programs, Agrace also offers individual grief support in person, by phone, or through video chat. These services are available to anyone in the community, regardless of whether the person who died received hospice care.

To register for the LGBTQ+ Spouse/Partner Loss Group or schedule individual support, visit Agrace.org/GriefGroups, call (608) 327-7110, or email [email protected].