press release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Issues Forum, “The Child Care Dilemma ” on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street in downtown Madison. Free parking is available in the ramp across the street.

Why is child care so hard to find and so hard to afford? What barriers do providers and families face? What else in Wisconsin would work better if every child had the quality of care they need to grow and succeed? How can we get there?

Peggy Haack, Outreach Coordinator for the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association, will look at the problem from the perspective of a longtime child care provider in Madison as she reflects on the current child care crisis, and what has changed and what hasn’t over time. Jen Bailey, Executive Director of Reach Dane, will look at the problem from the perspective of families in Dane County, especially families with the highest needs. Together they will focus on what is currently being done, what government support is needed, and how others in the community are coming together to help find solutions. Additional information and study materials are posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty. org/