The Upper Mississippi Watershed

press release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Issues Forum, “The Upper Mississippi River Watershed ” on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street in downtown Madison. Gretchen Sabel, LWV Minnesota and Chair of the LWV Upper Mississippi River Region Interleague Organization, will speak about water issues in the Mississippi River watershed. Free parking is available in the ramp across the street. Additional information and study materials are posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/