RSVP for Lively Issues Luncheon

media release: LWVDC Lively Issues Luncheon

Keynote Address: Race, Education & Civic Engagement

Share a meal plus meet and mingle with LWVDC members and volunteers! LWV Dane County members and the public are all invited to join us for this annual event.

Saturday, April 29, 2023 | noon-2 p.m., Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street, Madison

Keynote Speaker: Gloria Ladson-Billings

Professor Emerita UW-Madison; Fellow of the British Academy; Immediate Past President, National Academy of Education

Schedule

11:30 a.m.: Check-in

12 p.m.: Lunch

1 p.m.: Program

Presentation of Awards:

Voter Service Award

50-Year Member Celebrations

Door prizes

Registration deadline: April 21 Tickets are $25 per person. More information about the Lively Issues Luncheon can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.