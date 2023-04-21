RSVP for Lively Issues Luncheon
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: LWVDC Lively Issues Luncheon
Keynote Address: Race, Education & Civic Engagement
Share a meal plus meet and mingle with LWVDC members and volunteers! LWV Dane County members and the public are all invited to join us for this annual event.
Saturday, April 29, 2023 | noon-2 p.m., Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street, Madison
Keynote Speaker: Gloria Ladson-Billings
Professor Emerita UW-Madison; Fellow of the British Academy; Immediate Past President, National Academy of Education
Schedule
- 11:30 a.m.: Check-in
- 12 p.m.: Lunch
- 1 p.m.: Program
- Presentation of Awards:
- Voter Service Award
- 50-Year Member Celebrations
- Keynote Address: Race, Education & Civic Engagement
- Door prizes
Registration deadline: April 21 Tickets are $25 per person. More information about the Lively Issues Luncheon can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.