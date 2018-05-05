Lake Monona Run/Walk

press release: The Lake Monona 20K Run and 5K Run/Walk, taking place on Saturday, May 5th, 2018, offers a beautiful course with springtime temperatures ideal for running, and lots of runners to share the experience with. For those with longer distance ambitions, this “almost” half marathon is a great way to peak your training for the 20-mile Syttende Mai Run two weeks later, or to prepare for a spring marathon. For those not wanting to run as long, there is also a 5K run option.

Join us for this spring tradition and you get: Beautiful views around Lake Monona and downtown Madison; complimentary digital race photos; one-of-a-kind soft-feel participant shirt; finisher medal for every distance; live music at the after party; free beer for those 21+; a professionally timed and managed event.