press release: Wednesdays March 21 to April 25, 6:30-7:45pm

Practicing Metta meditation improves a person’s mind state and has lasting and profound emotional, physical, and spiritual benefits. Through scientific research, Metta meditation, or loving-kindness, has been shown to decrease migraines, chronic pain, and symptoms of depression and PTSD. It increases compassion and feelings of empathy, as well as decreases criticism of self and others. It can even positively affect the aging process and makes you more resilient to stress.