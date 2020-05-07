press release: Mark your calendar for Madison Public Library Foundation's ninth annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser! This year's event featuring respected cooking authority Mark Bittman will take place May 7 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Guests will enjoy lunch, followed by a talk by Bittman.

Each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of Bittman's newest book, How to Eat: All Your Food and Diet Questions Answered, co-written by David L.

Businesses interested in sponsorship and individuals who wish to purchase a table may call 608.266.6318 or email Foundation Manager Tracy Phillippi at tphillippi@mplf​oundation.org. Individual tickets will go on sale March 17 on our website. The cost is $125 each.

Lunch for Libraries proceeds will support free, year-round Wisconsin Book Festival programs and Madison Public Library services.

About the Author

Mark Bittman is the author of 20 books. For more than two decades, Bittman's work appeared in The New York Times, where he wrote a column titled "The Minimalist." He later became the lead food writer with the Sunday Magazine and America's first food-focused op-ed columnist. Currently, Bittman is a faculty member of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and the editor of Heated, a food website that's part of the Medium brand.