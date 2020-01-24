Madison Area Music Awards Voting
press release: MONDAY JANUARY 20 MAMA Awards Registration closes
FRIDAY JANUARY 24 1st Round voting begins
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15 Winter Ball MAMA Cares Fundraiser at High Noon Saloon
MONDAY FEBRUARY 24 1st Round Voting ends
MONDAY MARCH 16 (to be confirmed) FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY at The Brink Lounge
TUESDAY MARCH 17 Final Round Voting Begins
MONDAY APRIL 13 Deadline for Youth Award Submissions
MONDAY APRIL 13 Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications.
MONDAY APRIL 20 Final Round Voting Ends
MONDAY APRIL 27 Student/Teacher of the Year and Youth Awards Announced
SUNDAY, MAY 31 2020 MAMA AWARDS SHOWin the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center
