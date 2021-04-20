All attendees are free and no registration is required! April 20, 2021, 7:00pm, Zoom information can be found on our website: https://mcfr.info/ event-4218799

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The Future of Foreign Aid: the Role of the United States In the World”!

Speaker: Professor Steven Radelet, Georgetown University, Distinguished Professor, and the Donald F. McHenry Chair in Global Human Development

Foreign aid is an instrument of United States Diplomacy. It has a humanitarian component and a developmental component. His work focuses on the role of foreign aid in promoting economic growth, poverty reduction, and global stability. Dr. Radelet will speak about foreign aid and America’s role in the world.

Professor Steven Radelet has a wide range of experience in government and academia. He received his Ph.D. in public policy from Harvard University. He was on the faculty of Harvard University as a Fellow at the Harvard Institute for International Development (HIID) where he lectured on Economics and Public Policy. Currently he is the Director of the Global Human Development Program at Georgetown University where he holds the Donald F. McHenry Chair in Global Human Development and is its Distinguished Professor of the Practice.

Dr. Radelet has extensive experience as a policy maker in the U.S. Government; as an adviser to developing country leaders; as a researcher, teacher, and writer. He previously served as Chief Economist for USAID, Senior Adviser for Development to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Africa, the Middle East and Asia. He spent four years as a resident adviser to the Ministry of Finance in Jakarta, Indonesia, and two years as a resident adviser in the Ministry of Finance in The Gambia. He currently serves as an economic adviser to the president of Liberia.