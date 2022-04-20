RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

"Putin’s Russia," dinner meeting with talk by Miami University assistant professor Hannah S. Chapman, 5:30 pm, 4/27, Madison Club. $40. RSVP by 4/20.

press release:

Please note that the Madison Club requires all patrons to be fully vaccinated or to have tested negative within 24-hours before attending events. MCFR fully supports the Madison Club policy and all current public health measures.

Dr. Hannah S. Chapman is the Karen and Adeed Dawisha Assistant Professor of Political Science at Miami University, and Faculty Associate at the Havighurst Center for Russian and Post-Soviet Studies. She is a UW-Madison alumna who received her Ph.D. in Political Science in 2018.

Her research and teaching are in the field of comparative politics, with a particular focus on the former Soviet Union. In the research for her dissertation—"Shoring Up Autocracy: Participatory Technologies and Regime Support in Putin’s Russia”—she examined the role of elite-mass communication in bolstering support for authoritarian regimes.

Her awards include the Best Dissertation in Comparative Politics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2018), and Best Conference Paper in “Information Technology & Politics” from the American Political Science Association (2017).

Her work has been published in Comparative Political Studies, Comparative Politics, Democratization, International Studies Quarterly, and The Washington Post’s Monkey Cage blog.

Registration is required and ends April 20, 2022. Registration fee includes dinner.