ONLINE: Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Narendra Modi’s India”! by Dr. Jayati Ghosh.

All attendees are free, non-members must register in order to receive Zoom details.

Dr. Jayati Ghosh is a development economist with core areas of study that include international economics, employment patterns in developing countries, macroeconomic policy, and issues related to gender and development. She is on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

She has authored and/or edited 19 books and nearly 200 scholarly articles. She has received several awards that include her distinguished contributions to the social sciences in India (2015), the International Labour Organization’s Decent Work Research Prize (2010), and the Norsud Prize for Social Sciences (2010).

She has been an advisor to the government of India and several other countries. She has been a consultant to many international organizations that include International Labour Organization, United Nations Development Program, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations Research Institute for Social Development, and UN Women (entity for gender equality and empowerment of women).