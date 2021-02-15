RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

All attendees are free!

February 17, 2021, 7:00pm, virtual meeting (Zoom) - you must register in order to receive the Zoom instructions. RSVP by February 15, 2021.

Register on our website: mcfr.info

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The Environmental Crisis: the Threat To Biodiversity”!

Speaker: Senator Russ Feingold

Since leaving the Senate in 2011, Sen. Feingold has continued to lead a career focused on American foreign policy, the environment and the education of future leaders. His 2012 NY Times bestseller, While America Sleeps, A wake-Up Call for the Post-9/11 Era, (Crown), examined US and foreign institutional failures as a guide to solving international problems that threaten America. His interest in Africa and the environment led to his appointment as Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region of Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo during the Obama Administration. And as law school professor at Yale, Harvard, Marquette and Stanford he has been able to satisfy his passion for mentoring a new generation of leaders. Last March he took on the role of President of the American Constitution Society, whose mission includes raising public awareness, advocacy and support of progressives to pursue public service in the field of law.

Sen. Feingold’s presentation to the MCFR reflects yet another of his varied interests,… he is the Honorary Ambassador for the Campaign for Nature. This group is seeking to address the looming biodiversity crisis. Their goal is to help convince as many countries as possible to commit to a global preservation of 30% of the land and water of the planet by 2030. This extinction crisis will be formally considered at the Convention on Biodiversity in Kunming, China, later this year. Sen. Feingold’s presentation will focus on the world environmental crisis, and in particular on the problem of biodiversity and strategies to address it.

