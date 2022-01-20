RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

January 27, 2022, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison). $40 for all attendees (includes dinner)

Register on our website: mcfr.info by January 20 at midnight; we are not able to accept walk-ins.

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “An Overview of the Rise of Authoritarians: Is It the Future Or Does It Present a Phase That Democracies Must Tolerate?”!

Speaker: Professor Jeremi Suri

Jeremi Suri holds the Mack Brown Distinguished Chair for Leadership in Global Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a professor in the University's Department of History and the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. Professor Suri is the author and editor of ten books on contemporary politics and foreign policy. His most recent book, The Impossible Presidency: The Rise and Fall of America’s Highest Office, was widely reviewed across the United States. His research and teaching have received numerous prizes.

Professor Suri is also a frequent public lecturer and guest on radio and television programs. He hosts a weekly podcast, “This is Democracy”, available through his professional webpage: http://jeremisuri.net .

From 2001 to 2011 Jeremi was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was the E. Gordon Fox Professor of American History. He worked closely with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, the Wisconsin Historical Society, Downtown Rotary, and the Wisconsin Academy, where he was an Academy Fellow.