ONLINE: Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey”!

Dr. Mehmet Kurt is a lecturer at Yale University and a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Global Fellow at the London School of Economics. His research lies at the intersection of political sociology and anthropology of religion. A specific focus is on political Islam and civil society in Turkey.

In his book Kurdish Hizbullah in Turkey: Islamism, Violence and the State (2017), he addresses political theology, intercommunal conflict, and everyday manifestations of ethnic and religious identities among Hizbullah members in Turkey.

Currently, he is exploring transnational Islamic movements and mobilizations. Of particular interest is the problem of how do Turkish Muslim communities experience and imagine Islam, ethnicity, identity and citizenship in Europe and in the United States?