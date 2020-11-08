RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

All attendees are free!

November 10, 2020, 6:00pm, Virtual Meeting (Zoom) - you must register in order to receive the Zoom instructions. RSVP by November 8, 2020.

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “China Town Hall”!

Speaker: Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates hedge fund

In the first in a series of China Town Hall programs, renowned investor, philanthropist and New York Times best-selling author Ray Dalio will speak on the forces that underpin the most important global issues of our time, and the critical roles of the United States and China in an era of monumental worldwide change.

Mr. Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, has had a close relationship with China starting in 1985. His son Matthew attended an all-Chinese school in Beijing when he was 11 and set up the China Care Foundation to help Chinese orphans with special needs when he was 16. The Dalio family continues to support child welfare and education initiatives through the Beijing Dalio Foundation. Mr. Dalio also established, with Bill Gates and three Chinese philanthropists, the China Global Philanthropy Institute, which teaches Chinese philanthropists and policy-makers best practices in philanthropy.

The China Town Hall programs on subsequent days will deal with economics and trade; climate and health; and society and culture. Your registration for the November 10 program will give you entree to the subsequent China Town Hall programs as well.