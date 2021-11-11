ONLINE: Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release:

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Global Aspects of Trade and Security”!

Speaker: Jay P. Nash

Jay P. Nash serves as the President of the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) and is on the Editorial Board of the World Export Control Review. He is a sought-after speaker for what he writes on global trade controls and compliance. He is a Guest Instructor for the Export Compliance Training Institute (ECTI); a Senior Fellow with the Center for Policy Research (CPR), University of Albany, State University of New York; an associate member of the commonwealth of Virginia Bar Association.

Since 2017, as Founder and Principal of Nash Global Trade Services (NGTS) he has helped a wide range of business sectors navigate and comply with U.S. and foreign export controls that include, but is not limited to aviation, electronics, telecommunications, defense, automotive, IT chemical, and industrial equipment. Prior to NGTS, Mr. Nash was a Managing Director with the firm SECRUS Strategic Trade Solutions, and a Senior Associate with the Center for International Trade and Security (CITS), University of Georgia.

He has worked in over 40 countries. He is proficient in spoken Mandarin and he both worked and lived in Beijing, China.

Jay holds a J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law, a M.A. from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service Security Studies Program, and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Michigan.

All attendees are free, please register on our website (mcfr.info) to receive Zoom instructions.

November 11, 2021, 7:00pm, Zoom

MCFR website: mcfr.info