RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

"Global Food Policy and International Security," webinar by Christopher Barrett, 7 pm, 10/12, on Zoom. Free. RSVP by 10/11.

press release: Christopher Barrett’s presentation will link food policy with global security issues. Dr. Barrett is a professor in the departments of Applied Economics & Management, Economics, and Global Development at Cornell University. In addition to editing several journals, he is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Agricultural and Applied Economics Association, and the African Association of Agricultural Economists.

Free, but guests must register to receive the zoom link by Tuesday, October 11. For more information go to www.mcfr.info.