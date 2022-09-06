RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

"Toward the Past,  Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and the Impact on International Security," dinner meeting with talk by Chad Briggs, 5:30 pm, 9/13, Madison Club. $49. RSVP by 9/7.

press release:  Dr. Chad Briggs is an expert in risk assessment, security issues, and strategic planning who has served in a variety of positions in US Government, academia, and consulting organizations where he has briefed both domestic and international leaders, organizations, and governments.

Sponsor:  Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

For information and to register:  www.mcfr.info. $49 for dinner and 2 wine pours (you must attend the dinner to attend the presentation). Registration must be received by Wednesday, September 6.

