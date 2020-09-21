RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

September 24, 2020,7:00pm, virtual meeting (Zoom) - you must register in order to receive the Zoom instructions. Register on our website by Sept. 21: mcfr.info

Contact for questions: info@mcfr.info. All attendees (members and guests) are free.

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Canadian-US Bilateral Relations”!

Speaker: Roland Paris, Professor of International Affairs - University of Ottawa Graduate School of Public and International Affairs

Roland Paris is Professor of International Affairs at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, Associate Fellow of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), and former Senior Advisor on Global Affairs and Defence to the Prime Minister of Canada.

His research on international security, peacebuilding, sovereignty, and foreign policy has appeared in leading academic outlets and has earned several prizes, including the Grawemeyer Award for Ideas Improving World Order. He sits on the editorial board of seven scholarly journals and has received four awards for teaching and three for public service. He also provides regular international affairs analysis for national and international media.

Prof. Paris has taken several academic leaves to work in government. In addition to serving in the Prime Minister's Office, he has held positions in Canada's foreign ministry, Privy Council (Cabinet) Office, and Federal-Provincial Relations Office. He has also been the founding Director of the Centre for International Policy Studies at the University of Ottawa; Director of Research at the Conference Board of Canada, the country's largest think tank; Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the University of Colorado at Boulder; Visiting Researcher at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C.; Visiting Fellow at the Institut d'études politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris; and Global Ethics Fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs. In addition, he has been a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Geopolitics, and he served on a ten-member group of international experts advising the Secretary General of NATO.

He is currently also a member of the Advisory Council to the Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada; a member of the International Advisory Board of Cambridge University's Centre for Geopolitics; and a Fellow of the Halifax International Security Forum.

Prof. Paris holds a Ph.D. from Yale University, an M.Phil. from the University of Cambridge, and a B.A. from the University of Toronto.