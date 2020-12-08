ONLINE: Madison International Trade Association

press release: The Right Export Partner for Turbulent Times

Tuesday, December 8 • 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Join MITA on December 8th to learn how companies can leverage state and federal export support, financial resources and international connections to increase global sales and expand into new international markets.

Presenters will show you how to access funding resources, including export grants, customized market research and introductions to international buyers. All companies, large and small can benefit. Making the right connections, creating the strategy and accessing resources will help your company succeed in turbulent times.

Speakers

Special Address by Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of WEDC

Koreen Grube, Director for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Commercial Service, Milwaukee

Aaron Zitzelsberger, International Grants Manager, WEDC Global Trade & Investment Division

Mark Rhoda-Reis, Director of the Export and Business Development Division, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

This FREE MITA webinar will be followed by the Annual MITA Members Meeting at the end of the session.

Cost of Admission: FREE for MITA Members and Non-Members. Registration Required.

Thank you to our sponsors:

M.E. Dey & Co.

Trek Bicycle

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC)