RSVP for Madison International Trade Association

press release: On November 10, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host a webinar on Sourcing Beyond China, focused on helping international companies manage and diversify their supply chain beyond the world’s largest global supplier – China. In the short run, costs may be higher, but the tradeoff could be a more predictable and resilient supply chain.

The speakers for the webinar come from Trek Bicycle and Motis Brands, two successful companies who have diversified their supply chains beyond China.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: CEOs, CFOs, VPs, Owners, Directors of Global Sourcing, CFO’s, Training Managers, International Business Entrepreneurs.

The first speaker is Steve Malchow, Vice President of Operations and Global Sourcing, Trek Bicycles . Steve has been responsible for development of Trek’s global sourcing strategy within a very complex global supply chain, spanning the globe with supplier partnerships across the U.S., Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Our second speaker is Desiree Pasbrig, Director of Global Sourcing at Motis Brands . For the past 10 years Desiree has been responsible for direct sourcing of products in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and South Korea by working directly with suppliers.

Register at www.mitatrade.org before the deadline on Monday, November 9

MITA Members can attend the webinar for free and non-member’s fee is $20(registration is required for all participants). The webinar starts at 1:00 p.m.; and ends with Q&A session at 2:30 p.m.

The Key-program Sponsor for the November 10 event is Nash Global Trade Services (NGTS).