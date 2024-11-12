Madison International Trade Association

media release: November 12 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm (this is an in-person event only), WCTC – Pewaukee Campus (Anthony J. Natalizio Center, Building S, 800 Main Street, Pewaukee, WI 53072)

Join industry leaders, policy experts, and trade practitioners for an insightful, nonpartisan, event that delves into the latest updates from the 2024 election and their potential impacts on the US trade landscape.

This event is designed to equip Wisconsin businesses and trade professionals with critical information to navigate the evolving economic landscape shaped by the recent electoral outcomes.

Stay ahead of the curve by understanding the immediate and long-term effects of the 2024 election on the trade industry. Gain valuable insights, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and develop strategies to mitigate risks and capitalize on new opportunities.

Key Highlights:

Election Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of the 2024 election results and what they mean for domestic and international trade policies.

Policy Shifts: Detailed discussions on expected changes in trade regulations, tariffs, and agreements under the new administration.

Industry Impact: Discussion on how key Wisconsin industries can anticipate and adapt to the changing trade environment.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry leaders, and policy experts to share insights and strategies.

Speakers

Sally Peng, senior managing director of export controls, sanctions & trade practice in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, FTI Consulting: Ms. Peng has extensive experience advising public-listed companies on complex encryption programs under U.S. laws and other Asia Pacific jurisdictions, including representing her clients in front of relevant government agencies in the APAC region and beyond. She advises many Asia-based clients regarding U.S. and other sanctions regulations, primarily focusing on pre-IPO preparation and portfolio management. Ms. Peng also works closely with her clients’ legal, procurement and logistics teams to build best-in-class compliance programs. Her industry coverage includes private equity and funds, semiconductor companies, cloud and emerging technologies, telecommunications, national defense contractors, heavy machinery and research universities.

Brian Papp, managing director, strategic communications, FTI Consulting Washington, DC Office: He is a member of the Government Affairs practice. Mr. Papp brings more than a decade of experience on Capitol Hill to FTI Consulting, most recently serving as Staff Director on the Senate Finance Committee’s Subcommittee on International Trade, Customs & Global Competitiveness. Mr. Papp’s tenure in the Senate also included serving as a Senior Policy Advisor and Professional Staff Member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and as a Senior Policy Advisor in Senator Thomas R. Carper’s (D-DE) personal office.

Mickeala Carter, senior director, strategic communications, FTI Consulting, Washington, DC Office: She is a member of the Government Affairs practice and brings a decade of experience working in Congress and the Executive Branch to FTI. Ms. Carter has leveraged her experience to successfully lead risk analyses for top companies, advise on legislative strategies and develop strategic plans of action for clients. Her key areas of focus include agriculture, environment, retail and consumer goods.

Panelists: Phil Spivey, CEO, Dedicated Computing, and Julie Pojar, director of Trade Compliance, Kohler

Join us right after the program for a networking happy hour to meet fellow MITA members and local trade professionals!

AGENDA:

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Registration and Welcome Network

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Speaker Remarks and Q & A Panel Session

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Closing Remarks and Networking Happy Hour

Cost of Admission: This is an in-person only event. Early Bird registration until Nov. 1: MITA Members $40; Non-members $65; Regular (after Nov.1): MITA Members $50; Non-members $75 (after Nov. 1)

The Key-program Sponsor for the November 12 event is FTI Consulting. MITA’s events are Co-sponsored by its Platinum Sponsors: M.E. Dey &Co, WEDC, OEC Group, FTI Consulting and Star7