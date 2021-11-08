RSVP for Madison International Trade Association

press release: On November 9, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host a webinar on Exporting Food and Ag Products: Trends, Trajectories and Tips . Focusing on the future of food and ag exports from Wisconsin, the panel of seasoned experts will share global perspective as well as tips that will help you succeed in exporting of food and ag products despite the global upheavals.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: CEOs, CFOs, VPs, Owners, Directors of Global Sourcing, CFO’s, Training Managers, International Business Entrepreneurs.

Speakers:

Dr. Michael J. Swanson, Wells Fargo Agricultural Economist and Consultant

Cindy Brown, President of Chippewa Valley Bean

Sam Allison, Global Markets Manager for Sartori Cheese

Nick Stoller, Associate Brand Manager – Global for Sartori Cheese

Register at www.mitatrade.org before the deadline on Monday, November 8. MITA Members can attend the webinar for free and non-member’s fee is $20 (registration is required for all participants). The webinar starts at 1:00 p.m.; and ends with Q&A session at 2:30 p.m.

The Key-program Sponsor for the November 9 event is Wells Fargo. MITA’s events are Co-sponsored by M.E. Dey Import-Export, Trek Bicycle and The Geo Group.