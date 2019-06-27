Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Public Meeting

press release: With construction of the Northeast Interceptor-Truax Extension Relief Sewer Project approved to start in mid-July, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District will host a community meeting to share information on the project plans, route details, traffic management and soil and groundwater sampling on Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

The project, which includes installation of approximately 7,800 feet of 42 inch diameter pipe running from Highway 51 and Rieder Road to the intersection of Lien Road and Thierer Road, is a priority infrastructure project needed to handle the growing volume in the area. Once the new sewer is completed, the district will line the existing sewer serving the area to address corrosion inside the 1969-era pipe and extend its life for another 75 years.

“Input from two community meetings in 2018 helped us develop this route and we’ve appreciated the feedback from residents and businesses on traffic and other aspects of the project,” said Lisa Coleman, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District project engineer. “We know there are some additional questions neighbors may have and we’re happy to answer them. We are also putting helpful information on our project web page, available on madsewer.org by searching ‘Northeast Interceptor.’”

The $9 million project will involve tunneling under East Washington Avenue and excavating at depths exceeding 25 feet. The effects on traffic will be phased as the project progresses, with construction starting at the south end of the route and moving north. The project is expected to take one year.

Some tree and brush removals will be needed along the route; notably through the triangle park, through Reindahl Park and at the northern end of the project near Rieder and Old Gate roads. There will also be some tree removals required to install the sidewalk connection heading east from the intersection of Orin Road and Onsgard Road to Reindahl Park. The district worked closely with City of Madison Parks staff on the route to avoid high value trees; existing trees were avoided where possible. A certified arborist evaluated existing trees to determine their condition, species and protection requirements. The tree inventory is available here.

In response to neighborhood concerns, the district conducted voluntary soil and groundwater sampling in July 2018 that included laboratory analysis for six types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at four locations in Reindahl Park. PFAS chemicals are ubiquitous in the environment and can be found in our bodies, our food, personal care products, stain resistant and waterproof clothing and industrial products. The September 2018 final laboratory analysis detected small amounts of PFAS compounds in the groundwater below the 20 parts per trillion standard recommended Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Based on the low level detections in the groundwater samples, DNR issued the required project permits with no special requirements on discharge from the dewatering process. Construction is expected to begin during the week of July 15.

