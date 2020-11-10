ONLINE: Madison Network of Black Professionals

press release: Tuesday, November 10th | 12PM-1PM

Please join us for our Virtual Monthly Luncheon this upcoming Tuesday. Our guest speaker will be Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Michael is the President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and led the agency on an amazing journey of change – transforming the organization from a local children’s charity to a change agent for children and families while driving high standards of excellence in financial transparency, community engagement and governance; all with the goal of making a significant, measurable impact in the lives of children and their families.

Registration required to receive meeting information.