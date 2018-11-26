Carol Sing

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Bring your pipes, and your friends and family, to raise a joyful noise with the Overture Concert Organ. Always a fan favorite, the Carol Sing will get everyone in the mood for Christmas. Join Madison Symphony Orchestra Principal Organist Greg Zelek for this wonderful event that is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Holidays, Music
608-257-3734
