media release: The third show in the Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle begins its journey with a reading!

Wednesday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m., Lakeside Street Coffeehouse, 402 W. Lakeside Street or online.

Tickets: There is a suggested donation of $10 per person to view Micro. You can make a donation at the door or online if watching there. Whatever you are able to spare is very much appreciated. Please make a reservation here. When filling out the form, you can elect to attend online or in person. If attending online, we will email you a link on the day of the performance.

This comedy/drama by MTM Associate Artistic Director Adam Qutaishat and Wisconsin native Heidi Joosten tells the story of Ali (MTM Artistic Associate Bryanna Plaisir, MTM's Hephaestus and Beyond the Ingenue), a microbiology grad student on the verge of an earth-shattering discovery. With the help of a music student named MJ (Maddy Sylvester, first time at MTM), she reaches her goals. But a professor with ulterior motives (Kevin Blakeslee, MTM's Little Miss Sunshine and Floyd Collins), another professor who can't balance his own ambitions with those of his students (Ben Yela, first time at MTM), and a Big Pharma rep with ideas of her own (Amanda Rodriguez, MTM's Murder Ballad) all complicate matters. A timely exploration of prejudices, hierarchies, and intellectual property, Micro features a dynamic and tuneful score and a terrifically original storytelling style.

Directed by Ananda Deacon with Gina Gómez, with music direction by Adam Qutaishat, this production will see a more fully-developed workshop in 2022 and a full production in 2023.

Stick around after the show to lend your thoughts and learn about the process of creating a new musical!

This production is supported by a Writer's Residency grant from the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Frank Young Fund for New Musicals.

The musical received a reading of five scenes at The Lab in Chicago. Learn more at thelab.blog.

Important for in-person attendees:

Drinks (coffee, sodas, wine, beer) will be served but there will be no food.

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 48 hours.

Masks are required (we'll have some in case you forget yours!) unless you are drinking.

Please put your mask back on between sips.

All MTM personnel are vaccinated.

Actors will not be masked but will be at least 8 feet away from the audience and will wear masks during the talkback.

We appreciate your cooperation as we work to make theater and keep everyone safe!