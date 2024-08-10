Madison Tango Society Milonga

media release: Madison Tango Society welcomes you to an extraordinary Live Music Milonga featuring Grammy-nominated Los Tangueros del Oeste!

Los Tangueros del Oeste was founded by bassist/composer Sascha Jacobsen. Hailing from an illustrious musical family dating back as least five generations to a bassist for the Moscow Opera in the early 19th century, Sascha Jacobsen is a bassist who loves expanding on traditional forms. He’s explored his passion for tango in ensembles like The Musical Art Quintet and Trio Garufa, and his latest project Los Tangueros del Oeste might be his most adventurous yet. In collaboration with Argentine singer/lyricist Manuel Berterreix, and featuring Argentine virtuoso Pablo Estigarribia on piano, Charles Gorczynski on the bandoneon, SF Bay area Hip-Hop producer, Daniel Riera on analog synthesizer, flute and sound design/beats, master Venezuelan guitarist Carlos Caminos, and Puerto Rican violinist Ishtar Hernandez, Los Tangueros del Oeste plays extraordinary original music, garnering them a 2022 Latin Grammy nomination for their album Alma Vieja

Yet this live music milonga event will emphasize the classic tango music forms which inspired the group. The Los Tangueros sound is cool and impassioned, sensuous, seductive and utterly dance-inducing.

Special early pricing valid until July 30, $55.

Regular price, $75.