Madison Area Doll Club Show & Sale
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Madison Area Doll Club Presents "A World of Dolls!"
48th Annual Doll Show & Sale
Saturday March 23, 2019 9 AM to 3 PM, Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way
National Vendors, Appraisals, Grand Prize, Consultations, Educational Display
Grand Prize & Silent Auction at 1:00 PM
Admission $5.00, Under 18 free with an adult; Parking $7.00 per vehicle
More information contact
Vicki 608-279-5298 - dollcoll@charter.net
Nancy 608-271-1546 - nancyawolf@gmail.com
Carol 608-212-9832 - caroljones6@yahoo.com