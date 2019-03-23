Madison Area Doll Club Show & Sale

press release: Madison Area Doll Club Presents "A World of Dolls!"

48th Annual Doll Show & Sale

Saturday March 23, 2019 9 AM to 3 PM, Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way

National Vendors, Appraisals, Grand Prize, Consultations, Educational Display

Grand Prize & Silent Auction at 1:00 PM

Admission $5.00, Under 18 free with an adult; Parking $7.00 per vehicle

More information contact

Vicki 608-279-5298 - dollcoll@charter.net

Nancy 608-271-1546 - nancyawolf@gmail.com

Carol 608-212-9832 - caroljones6@yahoo.com