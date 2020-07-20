ONLINE: Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party

press release: This event will now be held ONLINE on Monday, July 20,, 7-8 p.m., via Facebook Live.

Same great performers, same great auction items...all from the comfort of your own home! Details on mobile bidding coming soon. Save the date!

Featuring:

2019 MAMA Blues Performer Of The Year: Kelsey Miles

2020 MAMA Breakthrough Artist Runner-up: Kat And The Hurricane

2019 Latin Performer and Song Of The Year winner; 2019 World Performer and Song Of The Year winner: Angela Puerta & the Angela Puerta Band

Emcee: 2019 MAMA Radio Personality Winner Cooper Talbot

Digital Design by Noon Thirty Design. The MAMAs ~ putting instruments into kids hands since 2003!

POST-COVID19 MAMA 2020 EVENTS TIMELINE

MONDAY JULY 20 - VIRTUAL FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY

TUESDAY JULY 21 – Final Round Voting Begins

MONDAY AUGUST 17 -Deadline for Youth Award Submissions

MONDAY AUGUST 17 - Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications.

MONDAY AUGUST 24 – Final Round Voting Ends

MONDAY AUGUST 31– Student/Teacher of the Year and Youth Awards Announced

SUNDAY OCTOBER 4 – VIRTUAL 2020 MAMA AWARDS SHOW