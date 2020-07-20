ONLINE: Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party
press release: This event will now be held ONLINE on Monday, July 20,, 7-8 p.m., via Facebook Live.
Same great performers, same great auction items...all from the comfort of your own home! Details on mobile bidding coming soon. Save the date!
Featuring:
2019 MAMA Blues Performer Of The Year: Kelsey Miles
2020 MAMA Breakthrough Artist Runner-up: Kat And The Hurricane
2019 Latin Performer and Song Of The Year winner; 2019 World Performer and Song Of The Year winner: Angela Puerta & the Angela Puerta Band
Emcee: 2019 MAMA Radio Personality Winner Cooper Talbot
Digital Design by Noon Thirty Design. The MAMAs ~ putting instruments into kids hands since 2003!
POST-COVID19 MAMA 2020 EVENTS TIMELINE
MONDAY JULY 20 - VIRTUAL FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY
TUESDAY JULY 21 – Final Round Voting Begins
MONDAY AUGUST 17 -Deadline for Youth Award Submissions
MONDAY AUGUST 17 - Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications.
MONDAY AUGUST 24 – Final Round Voting Ends
MONDAY AUGUST 31– Student/Teacher of the Year and Youth Awards Announced
SUNDAY OCTOBER 4 – VIRTUAL 2020 MAMA AWARDS SHOW