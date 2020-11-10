ONLINE: Madison Common Council

watch online: https://media.cityofmadison.com/mediasite/showcase/madison-city-channel/channel/common-council

media release: Council Starts Deliberations on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 pm

The following is the Council's 2021 Budget Public Testimony and Deliberations schedule. Please note that public comment will be welcomed at the Tuesday, November 10 meeting.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 5:30 p.m.

Via Zoom

• Public testimony on the Capital AND Operating Budgets (public hearings). Each registrant will have up to 5 minutes total on the Capital Budget and 5 minutes total on the Operating Budget. Both public hearings will conclude on November 10.

• Start Capital and Operating Budget deliberations by Council and adjourn to Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. if deliberations are not completed

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 5:30 p.m., Via Zoom

• No public testimony. Continue Capital and/or Operating Budget deliberations by Council and final vote on the 2021 City Budget or adjourn to Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. if deliberations have not been completed.

Thursday, November 12, 2020 - 5:30 p.m., Via Zoom

• No public testimony. Continued Capital and/or Operating Budget deliberations and final vote on the 2021 City Budget.

Speak at a Virtual Meeting

To register to speak at virtual meeting, or to register in support or opposition of an agenda item, go to the meeting on the Meeting Schedule, and click on the meeting name. When registration opens, a "register to speak" link will appear on the meeting page. Public comments for virtual meetings will open when the meeting's Agenda is posted.

After you register, you will be contacted with the information you need to join the virtual meeting.

Written Comments: You can send comments on agenda items to allalders@cityofmadison.com.

Register but Do Not Speak: You can register your support or opposition to anagenda item at https://www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingRegistration