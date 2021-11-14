Madison Marathon

Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Looking for an in-person fall marathon? Consider Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health starting and finishing on the iconic Capitol Square! Select from a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon.

Race perks include:

  • FREE RACE PHOTOS compliments of Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health
  • FREE runner tracking via the Madison Marathon App
  • One complimentary Michelob Ultra beer (for those 21+) and a post-race meal
  • Long-sleeved shirt (gender-specific)
  • Awesome finisher medal
  • Pace groups for all speeds
  • Professionally timed and managed
  • Prize Purse for 1st-3rd place overall winners (male/female) of the Madison Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K

Packet pickup/expo:

Friday, November 12 - 4-7 pm; Saturday, November 13 - 10 am-5 pm, Monona Terrace

  • Packet Pick Up is closed after 5pm on Saturday.
  • There is no Sunday packet pick up (unless you prepay for this option - see below). We do not mail packets. You may pick up someone else's packet with a copy of their drivers license or valid ID.

The Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health Expo & Packet Pick Up is free and open to the public!

*Monona Terrace does charge a fee for on-site parking*

Madison Marathon helps to raise thousands of dollars each year for numerous local non-profit and charitable organizations through online donations and our volunteer program. Our official race charities are:

