Madison Marathon
Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Looking for an in-person fall marathon? Consider Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health starting and finishing on the iconic Capitol Square! Select from a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon.
Race perks include:
- FREE RACE PHOTOS compliments of Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health
- FREE runner tracking via the Madison Marathon App
- One complimentary Michelob Ultra beer (for those 21+) and a post-race meal
- Long-sleeved shirt (gender-specific)
- Awesome finisher medal
- Pace groups for all speeds
- Professionally timed and managed
- Prize Purse for 1st-3rd place overall winners (male/female) of the Madison Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K
Packet pickup/expo:
Friday, November 12 - 4-7 pm; Saturday, November 13 - 10 am-5 pm, Monona Terrace
- Packet Pick Up is closed after 5pm on Saturday.
- There is no Sunday packet pick up (unless you prepay for this option - see below). We do not mail packets. You may pick up someone else's packet with a copy of their drivers license or valid ID.
The Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health Expo & Packet Pick Up is free and open to the public!
*Monona Terrace does charge a fee for on-site parking*
Madison Marathon helps to raise thousands of dollars each year for numerous local non-profit and charitable organizations through online donations and our volunteer program. Our official race charities are: