press release: Looking for an in-person fall marathon? Consider Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health starting and finishing on the iconic Capitol Square! Select from a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon.

Race perks include:

FREE RACE PHOTOS compliments of Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health

FREE runner tracking via the Madison Marathon App

One complimentary Michelob Ultra beer (for those 21+) and a post-race meal

Long-sleeved shirt (gender-specific)

Awesome finisher medal

Pace groups for all speeds

Professionally timed and managed

Prize Purse for 1st-3rd place overall winners (male/female) of the Madison Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K

Packet pickup/expo:

Friday, November 12 - 4-7 pm; Saturday, November 13 - 10 am-5 pm, Monona Terrace

Packet Pick Up is closed after 5pm on Saturday.

There is no Sunday packet pick up (unless you prepay for this option - see below). We do not mail packets. You may pick up someone else's packet with a copy of their drivers license or valid ID.

The Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health Expo & Packet Pick Up is free and open to the public!

*Monona Terrace does charge a fee for on-site parking*

Madison Marathon helps to raise thousands of dollars each year for numerous local non-profit and charitable organizations through online donations and our volunteer program. Our official race charities are: