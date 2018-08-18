press release: Enjoy running a scenic course that includes a variety of Madison’s Landmarks: Capitol Square, the World Famous Dane County Farmer’s Market, State Street, Camp Randall Stadium, Kohl Center, the Arboretum (including wild turkeys), Picnic Point and the University of Wisconsin Campus. The Madison Mini-Marathon & 5K is a must-do on the Wisconsin running calendar. After your hard work is complete, join us at the 14th Mile Post-Race Party where you will receive a COMPLIMENTARY BEER from Wisconsin Brewing Company and enjoy music by The Northern Hooks as you overlook gorgeous Lake Mendota.