media release: Madison Youth Choirs' Spring Concert Series, The Little Prince, set for May 13-14 at the Verona High School Performing Arts Center, will feature more than 400 young singers from our community performing a wide variety of music that reflects the timeless lessons of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved and complex novella.

A small sample of the works our choirs will perform: Modern composer Lisa Nehrer's "Gilgamesh Weeps," two movements from J.S. Bach's cantata "Der Herr denket an uns" the English coal miners' anthem "Byker Hill," Mike Ross’s moving choral arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," C.H. Johnson's musical setting of Emily Dickinson's poem, "Will There Really Be A Morning?" and local composer Scott Gendel's sweeping setting of two folk songs in his work "Across the Water," which will serve as MYC's signature piece on the choirs' tour to Scotland this summer.

At the 7:30pm concert on Sunday, May 14, MYC will present the Carrel Pray Music Educator of the Year award to Kathleen Otterson, a beloved music director at Christ Presbyterian Church, private voice teacher, retired Edgewood College educator, and accomplished soloist who has guided voices of all ages in the Madison area for decades.

Saturday, May 13, 2023: 7:00pm - Purcell, Britten, and Holst

Sunday, May 14, 2023: 3:00pm - Choraliers, Con Gioia, Capriccio, Cantilena and Cantabile; 7:30pm - Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi

Tickets: $10/adults, $5/students under 19. All seating is general admission. Purchase tickets online in advance at madisonyouthchoirs.org to skip the ticket line on concert day. Tickets will also be available for purchase by cash or check only at the door 30 minutes before each concert.

For those not able to make it to Verona on concert day, all performances will also be streamed live, with links accessible from MYC's website, madisonyouthchoirs.org.

MYC’s spring concerts are generously supported by the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, American Girl’s Fund for Children, the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Kenneth A. Lattman Foundation, Dane Arts (with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation), the Madison Arts Commission, and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with additional funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Our concert livestream is sponsored by Madison Top Company.