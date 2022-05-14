press release: Madison Youth Choirs' Spring Concert Series: Tyrants Fear the Poet

During our spring concert series, over 350 Madison Youth Choirs singers will explore the the ways in which artists throughout history have used creative work to push back against oppression, amplify new voices, and build soulful resilience in challenging times.

Saturday, May 14, 7:00pm (Purcell, Britten, & Holst choirs)

Sunday, May 15, 3:30pm (Choraliers, Con Gioia, & Capriccio choirs)

Sunday, May 15, 7:30pm (High school ensembles)

Location: McFarland Performing Arts Center at McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Street, McFarland, WI 53558

Ticket Information: $10 adults/$5 youth under 19. A professional video recording of this concert will also be livestreamed on MYC's website. There is no charge to access the livestream. For more information visit madisonyouthchoirs.org