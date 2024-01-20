media release: Madison's Youth Choirs' upcoming winter concert series, YET, celebrates a semester gaining courage, expanding boundaries, working through our hesitancy to be heard, and persevering through challenges great and small.

Over 400 MYC singers ages 7-18 in nine ensembles will perform in three distinct concerts. A small sample of the variety of works you'll hear in this concert series:

"Hope is the Thing with Feathers," Emma Lou Diemer's musical setting of Emily Dickinson's poem (performed by Britten)

"Noël des enfant qui n'ont plus de maisons" (Christmas Carol of the Homeless Children), the last piece Claude Debussy ever wrote, composed in Paris in the midst of World War I (performed by Cantabile)

"Esurientes" from Vivaldi's Magnificat ( performed by Capriccio)

performed by Capriccio) "The President Sang Amazing Grace," by Zoe Mulford, arranged by MYC's Randal Swiggum (performed by Ragazzi)

Madison Youth Choirs' Winter Concert Series, YET

Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St., Middleton

Saturday, January 20, 2024

7:00pm - Purcell, Britten, and Holst

Sunday, January 21, 2024

3:00pm - Choraliers, Con Gioia, and Capriccio

7:30pm - Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi

Tickets: $10/adults, $5/students under 19. All seating is general admission.

Purchase tickets online in advance at https://www. madisonyouthchoirs.org/tickets to skip the ticket line on concert day. Tickets will also be available for purchase by cash or check only at the door 30 minutes before each concert.

For those not able to make it to Middleton on concert day, all performances will also be streamed live, with links accessible from MYC's website, madisonyouthchoirs.org.

MYC’s winter concerts are generously endowed by the Diane Ballweg Performance Fund and supported by Dane Arts (with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation; The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times; the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation; and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation).

The winter concerts are also supported by American Girl's Fund for Children, Park Bank, Madison Top Company, and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with additional funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Support for our Teaching-Artist-in-Residence this season comes from the Madison Community Foundation, the Steven A. Levine Fund for the Arts (a component fund at Madison Community Foundation), the Madison Music Fund (a component fund at Madison Community Foundation), and Park Hotel.

About Madison Youth Choirs (MYC):

Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires a spirit of inquiry, leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.