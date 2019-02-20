Make Music Madison Volunteer Kick-off

press release: Join us on Wednesday for the Make Music Madison 2019 Planning Kickoff!

RSVP now to help create Make Music Madison 2019.

MAKE MUSIC MADISON 2019 Volunteer Kickoff

Wednesday, February 20, 7:00-8:30pm, "The Mezz" at Festival Foods, 810 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53703

Make this event your event!

What's your special talent mix?

Guitar solos, radio connections, and social media?

Bluegrass, publicity, and postering?

Social media, and organizing a truck full of tuba players?

Hip-hop, photography, and motivating young musicians?

Cartography and a capella?

There's a way for you to get involved.

We encourage anyone and everyone to participate. Bring your unique talents, ideas, and connections to the table, and help grow the musical merriment for the next summer solstice.

Be part of creating this summer's 2019 Make Music Madison event. This citywide celebration of music on the first day of summer is the result each year of the creative efforts of a team of passionate music-loving volunteers. Join us!