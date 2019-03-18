Mayoral Candidates Forum

press release: WORT 89.9 FM, Isthmus, The Progressive magazine, Downtown Madison Inc. and Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. are sponsoring a post-primary debate between the final two candidates for Madison mayor on Monday, March 18.

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Madison Central Library, 201 W.. Mifflin St., Community Room, 3rd floor

The forum will be emceed by Dylan Brogan of Isthmus, with questions posed by Isthmus Editor Judith Davidoff, The Progressive Editor Bill Lueders, and WORT-FM News Director Molly Stentz.

WORT 89.9 FM will be broadcasting the event live in southern Wisconsin. Isthmus will also be streaming the debate live on Facebook.