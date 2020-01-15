Free session, noon Wednesdays, 1/15-5/27, Monona Terrace. Skips 2/26, 3/11, 5/13.

press release: Touted by attendees as our most impactful program, spending even a few minutes in meditation can reconnect you with a sense of calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It’s simple, inexpensive and doesn’t require any special equipment. You can bring mindfulness to any of your daily activities… out for a walk, riding the bus, waiting at the doctor’s office or even in the middle of a difficult business meeting. Meditation can give you a sense of calm, peace and balance that benefits both your emotional well-being and your overall health.

Mindfulness meditation will be led by Sarah Moore M.D., a mind-body practitioner, therapist, and physician. Sarah has been practicing meditation for 20 years and teaching meditation to groups and individuals for the past 11 years. Her personal practice has brought her much peace, joy and stability, and she is excited to share her knowledge and enthusiasm with others.

Chairs will be available. Walk-ins are welcome. Thank you to SSM Health for their continued support of this program.