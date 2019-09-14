Mexican Independence Festival

press release: 100% FREE

  • Food Stands with the best selection of Mexican and Latino Restaurants in the Area.
  • Live Performances
  • Multiple Tracks of Music Genre
  • Kids Activities, Games, Entertainment and Bouncing Houses
  • Art Crafts, Flags, T Shirts, etc
  • Information about the Mexican Independence History 
  • 100% organized by volunteers, 100% profits for the festival and scholarships for Latino Students!

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-514-1405
