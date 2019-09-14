Mexican Independence Festival
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: 100% FREE
- Food Stands with the best selection of Mexican and Latino Restaurants in the Area.
- Live Performances
- Multiple Tracks of Music Genre
- Kids Activities, Games, Entertainment and Bouncing Houses
- Art Crafts, Flags, T Shirts, etc
- Information about the Mexican Independence History
- 100% organized by volunteers, 100% profits for the festival and scholarships for Latino Students!
