press release: The 2021 New Exhibitor Application is now available! Midwest Horse Fair is one of the largest three-day horse fairs in the United States and attracts a wide range of horse lovers of all backgrounds and experience levels. Are you looking for the perfect venue to promote your equine related products or services? Submit your application today!

Exhibitor space is limited and a payment deposit is not due unless placement is offered. Applicants with equine related products are given first consideration. New applications will be reviewed after September 1, 2020.

We look forward to seeing you next April 16, 17, & 18!