press release: The National Women’s Music Festival is produced by Women In the Arts, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. The 2018 National Women’s Music Festival — the 43rd — will be held at the Marriott Madison West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Dr., Middleton, WI 53562, July 5-8, 2018.

For more information, browse the website, send an e-mail to nwmf.info@gmail.com.

Tickets are available at BrownPaperTickets.com.

On-site Registration Desk Hours:

Thursday: 1:00 pm- 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am – 6:30 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am – 6:30 pm; Sunday: 8-9 am and 1-2 pm

The National Women’s Music Festival is a four-day musical and cultural extravaganza that incorporates all facets of women’s lives. It’s a jam-packed long weekend where choices for things to do range from workshops, concerts, comedy, theatre presentations, a marketplace, newly released films and videos, a live auction, spirituality series, writer’s series and much, much more!

Attendees come from all genders and cultures, cutting across ethnic, racial, sexual, age, and ability boundaries. Likewise, Festival programming reflects many points of view; a diversity of ideas and topics are explored and discussed in a safe environment. Festival is an environment in which philosophies and politics are open for discussion, not mandated or judged.

Mainstage concerts are routinely interpreted for the deaf. Interpreter services can be provided for workshops and other Festival events upon request. Volunteer opportunities and work-exchange of four-hour work-shifts is available for reduced-price registration. This is limited and arrangements must be made prior to the Festival.

Past performers include Cris Williamson, Kate Clinton, Karen Williams, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Linda Tillery, Jamie Anderson, Holly Near, the Dance Brigade, Melissa Ferrick, Sawagi Taiko, Ferron, Ellis, Ember Swift, Betty, and Margie Adam to just mention a few. Guest speakers have included Geraldine Ferraro, Rita Mae Brown, Col. Margarethe Cammermeyer, NPR reporter and writer Margot Adler, Katherine V. Forrest, artist Judy Chicago, Surgeon General Jocelyn Elders, Pat Califia, Betty DeGeneres, Anita Hill and Judy Goldsmith.