Northside Farmers' Market

press release: Due to the “Safer at Home” extension, & to assure the health and safety of all our loyal customers, volunteers & vendors, the NSFM has pushed back its start date to the end of May. We understand that the local food system is integral to well-being and hope to provide opportunities to connect customers with their favorite vendors through alternate avenues. Our social media (@MadNFM on FB, Instagram & Twitter) will feature producers who are ready to sell. Our website (Northsidefarmersmarket.org) will be updated with links to farmers, makers and bakers as well. We hope you all stay healthy & well. See you soon.