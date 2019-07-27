Overture's Rising Stars Audition

press release: Overture Center for the Arts announced today that the 2019 Rising Stars talent search, completely free to participate in, will expand in Wisconsin through partnerships with The Grand Oshkosh, The Grand Theater in Wausau and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in La Crosse. Online registration begins Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at overture.org/Risingstars.

“We’re excited to announce this year’s Overture’s Rising Stars program is expanding statewide with partners in Oshkosh, Wausau and La Crosse,” commented Overture’s President and CEO, Sandra Gajic. “Our goal is to discover, develop and celebrate the wealth of diverse talent in Wisconsin and provide more performance opportunities for local artists. Through the audition, callback, workshop and final performance in our state-of-the-art Overture Hall, artists from all disciplines will have the opportunity to grow and share their art with others.”

Participants of all skill levels and talents (ages 6+) will have the opportunity to develop their talent with guidance from industry pros. There will be three age categories with $750 cash prizes and one grand prize winner will receive a $1k prize, booking opportunities, a digital marketing consultation and the chance to perform at Overture during the 2020/21 season.

Auditions will be held at four statewide locations, each with a panel of local celebrity judges (to be announced). Acts selected from the preliminary auditions will be invited to The Callback on Saturday, Aug. 17. The Workshop on Sunday, Aug. 25 will give those moving on another opportunity to perform and receive constructive feedback from industry professionals before they head to The Finals at Overture Center on Saturday, Sept. 14. The finalists will come together on the grand Overture Hall stage to perform for the community, win cash prizes, be seen by talent buyers and more.

2019 Overture’s Rising Stars Statewide Schedule:

The Auditions

Saturday, July 13 at The Grand Oshkosh, Oshkosh

Saturday, July 20 at The Grand Theater, Wausau

Saturday, July 27 at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison

Saturday, Aug. 3 at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, La Crosse

The Callback

Saturday, Aug. 17 in Overture Hall at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison

The Workshop

Sunday, Aug. 25 at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison

The Finals

Saturday, Sept. 14 in Overture Hall at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison

This project is supported by Arts Access, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Madison-Kipp Corporation and Dane Arts with additional funds from the Edres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

See Overture’s Rising Stars at the Madison Night Market on Thursday, June 13 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

See Overture’s Rising Stars at Fete de Marquette on Saturday, July 13 from 2 – 2:45 p.m.

See The North Code, the 2018 Grand Prize Winner, perform as the opener for Kittel & Co. on Friday, Oct. 4!