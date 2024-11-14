media release: We’re excited to invite you to PechaKucha x Emerging Tech, an event co-hosted by Women in Biohealth, Monona Terrace, and Yahara Software.

Wisconsin has become a national hub for the Biohealth industry, home to innovative companies in Biotech, Pharma, Biomanufacturing, and Health Technology. These firms are making incredible strides in building lifesaving medical devices, advancing cutting-edge research, and creating products that will shape the future of healthcare.

Join us for an evening of compelling stories from local innovators. You’ll hear about the unique, surprising, and sometimes unexpected lessons they’ve learned while working in the biohealth field—and how they're connecting and transforming our region.

What is PechaKucha? The concept is simple: Each presenter shows 20 images for 20 seconds each. The slide deck is auto-sequenced, so the presentation is finished in 6 minutes and 40 seconds! It's an event that is never the same twice, so leave your expectations at the door.

REGISTER HERE for PechaKucha. Due to the limited number of seats available, pre-registration is required.