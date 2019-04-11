press release: Thursday, April 11, 8:30 am - 4:00 pm, First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Avenue

As people of faith we are called to join the public conversation about the common good - about the kind of a state and nation we can be justifiably proud of, the legacy we want to leave our children and future generations. Past generations of citizens, through government, made the decisions and investments that benefit us today. Now it is our turn.

Draft schedule for the day:

8:30 Registration and Refreshments; 9:30 Morning Plenary: Overview of Issues Training for Legislative Visits; 10:30 Break; 10:45 Issues Breakout Sessions; 12:00 Break; 12:15 Lunch - meet by Senate Districts; 1:15 Leave for Capitol; 2:00 Senate Legislative visits; 3:00 Assembly Legislative visits; 4:00 Advocacy Day concludes

People of Faith United for Justice is a day-long gathering to learn, discuss, pray and advocate together for social justice issues of importance to all the people of Wisconsin. As a new legislature starts work on the next state budget, our representatives need to hear our values, priorities, and concerns, our expectations and aspirations. Issues for Advocacy will be Clean Water, Expanding Badger Care and Early Child Care. Whether we expect them to agree with us or not, they need to hear from us. Together, we can ensure that our commitment to compassion and justice is reflected in that budget.

Co-Sponsors: Wisconsin Council of Churches, WI Faith Voices For Justice, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, Lutheran Office for Public Policy, Madison Area Urban Ministry, Milwaukee Jewish Federation, Jewish Federation of Madison and Wisconsin Jewish Conference.

There is no parking available at First United Methodist Church. Participants should plan to park nearby at the State Street Capitol Garage located at N Carroll St and W Johnson St, across the street from Madison College. Information about Madison parking ramps can be found here.

Registration & Lunch: $35/person by March 18. After March 18, $50 (lunch not guaranteed)